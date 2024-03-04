Who Is Tapas Roy and What Made Him To Resign From TMC Just Before Lok Sabha Elections

Tapas Roy is a prominent Indian politician affiliated with the All-India Trinamool Congress. He was a prominent figure of All TMC. Weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his residence, senior TMC MLA Tapas Roy resigned from all positions on Monday expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party. He stated that I had resigned from all positions, and I was a free bird. His resignation has been viewed as a setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Let's have a look at his journey.

Roy was the first leader who got elected as an MLA on a congress ticket in 1996. Roy won the 2001 Assembly elections on a TMC ticket from Bara Bazar then he moved to Barangar Assembly in North 24 Paraganas district in 2022 and has been a TMC legislator from the seat. Roy was also the deputy chief whip of TMC in the current Assembly.

What made him to Resign?

Tapas Roy resigned due to corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He criticized the handling of the Sandeshkhali village issue and expressed disappointment with the party's functioning. Roy also mentioned a lack of support from TMC leadership during the ED raid on his residence. Despite being a loyal party member for 25 years, he felt he was not given his due. Efforts to pacify him by senior TMC leaders failed, indicating a conflict with TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay.