Who will Be CM, Dy CM nominee, everything will be clear by tomorrow: Mukesh Sahani

Patna, Oct 7 Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said details such as the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing, the Chief Ministerial candidate, and the Deputy Chief Minister nominee will be announced by Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Sahani said: "The moment I’ve been eagerly awaiting has arrived. The BJP poached four of our MLAs, and now we are working to defeat 40 of theirs. We are fully prepared. Negotiations are ongoing for 121 seats.

"We will decide our share once we come to power. No one else can determine what role our party will play. As for Tejashwi Yadav becoming CM, he has staked his claim. The final announcement will be made from the platform of the Mahagathbandhan. Each party will make its own decisions, Tejashwi for RJD, we will decide for VIP, and the Congress party from Delhi."

On speculations about his potential withdrawal from the Mahagathbandhan, Sahani dismissed it as rumours.

"This is a false perception being created. The BJP is trying to hit multiple targets with one arrow. They’re telling Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi that if they don't secure their seats, they’ll bring in Mukesh Sahani. I want to tell them—take your full share. We will stay where we are," Sahani told IANS.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

Addressing media persons, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, described the Bihar elections as "mother of all elections".

"We want to assure Bihar voters that not only will the elections be exemplary and smooth, but also the most peaceful due to a special focus on maintaining law and order," he said.

The 2025 Assembly elections are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which yielded a final voters’ list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also shared details and the timeline of the SIR held after a gap of 22 years, saying that the final electoral roll has been given to all political parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor