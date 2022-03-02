Widespread rains likely in TN this week

Chennai, March 2 The Tamil Nadu Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rains across the state this week.

Heavy rains are also expected in some parts of the state on Friday and Saturday.

Probability of rains is due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to bring rains to the state.

March is generally dry in Tamil Nadu with an average monthly rainfall of hardly

3.5 mm. The meteorologists are expecting the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean to become well marked and move towards the Sri Lankan coast.

When the weather system moves from west to northwestwards, the intensity of rainfall may increase from scattered to widespread from Thursday onwards,the Met department said.

Possibility of light to moderate rains is high in many parts of the state as also in Puducherry and Karaikkal on Friday and Saturday. Some districts in the state may experience heavy to very heavy rains in one or two places.

Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai in a statement said, "We have had pre-monsoon cycles during May and rain events during March end to. But the weather system during the first week of March is unusual".

He said that Chennai also has the possibility of light to intense rains on Friday and Saturday and that there will be more clarity on the same when the weather system moves closer.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience below normal maximum temperature from March to May, the weatherman said.

Temperature is likely to be normal to below normal in most of the southern peninsular region including Tamil Nadu.

The state, according to the IMD, will receive normal to above-normal rainfall during this period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor