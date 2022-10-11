'Will follow JP till my last breath', says Nitish

Patna, Oct 11 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will continue to follow Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan till his last breath, and will work according to his ideology and wishes to develop Bihar.

"We believe in the ideology of Jayaprakash Narayan and implementing the policies which he was wishing for Bihar. We are following him to develop Bihar and it will continue till my last breath. We cannot forget him," Kumar said, while celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Nitish Kumar also paid floral tributes at his statue in Patna. During the occasion, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar, cabinet minister Sheela Mandal and Vidhan Parishad speaker Devesh Chandra Thakur also present there.

After the event, Nitish Kumar went to Dimapur in Nagaland to participate in an event organized there to respect Jayaprakash Narayan. Nitish Kumar will return to Patna on Tuesday evening and will go to Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of former chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on Monday.

The JD(U), in the last few years, is performing well in the northeastern states like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The party, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur has had some impressive shows. It has also bagged one seat in Nagaland Assembly election, however, later the MLAs of all three states merged into the BJP.

Jayaprakash Narayan has an old connection with Nagaland. He went there in 1964 and stayed there for three years when Nagaland was a disturbed state. He visited every village in Nagaland and appealed to the people for peace. This is the reason why a large number of followers still exist in Nagaland.

Nitish Kumar realized that it was a good opportunity to go there and take advantage of the sentiments of the people. The Assembly election of Nagaland will be scheduled in 2023.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar's Sitab Diara to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. Sitab Diara is the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Nitish Kumar, while reacting to Amit Shah's visit, said: "Anyone can go anywhere. It is not a big deal. I am going to Nagaland after people of that state invited me on the occasion of Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary. I will also go to Saifai to pay respect to Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav."

