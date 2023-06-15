Woman makes use of free bus travel to elope with lover in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada, (Karnataka) June 15 A woman - mother of a 11-month-old baby - used the free bus travel facility to escape from her residence and unite with her lover in Puttur town of the district, sources said on Thursday.

According to police, on learning about her love-affair, the family had restricted her movements, and deprived her of money and mobile phone.

The woman, a resident of Hubballi, had fallen in love with a local boy who worked in Puttur as a labourer. Her family was opposed to the relationship and got her married to another person.

She was sent to her parents' house for delivery. Despite her marriage, she continued her relationship with her lover.

The lover had called her to Puttur to start a new life together. The woman claimed that she did not have a single penny.

However, as soon as the free travel scheme was announced, the woman escaped from her residence leaving behind the infant and joined her lover by traveling in the free government bus on June 13.

The parents followed her to Puttur as they knew she would be there. On enquiring, they found that their daughter' lover was also missing from Kadambadi village where he worked.

A complaint has been lodged with Puttur police regarding the matter. During the probe, police have learnt that the eloped mother and her lover are in Siddakatte village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor