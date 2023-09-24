‘Women reservation’: Goa CM should induct women MLAs in cabinet, says Congress

Panaji, Sep 24 Congress has urged the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to include three women legislators in his 12 members male dominated cabinet, if he wants to ‘Sanman’ (respect) women.

Permanent Invitee of Congress Working Committee Girish Chodankar has asked the Chief Minister to prove that BJP is committed to give ‘Sanman’ to women.

“There is no need for any census or delimitation process needed for these women legislator to be inducted in the cabinet. The Chief Minister can very well decide on it and reshuffle the cabinet,” Chodankar, former Chief of Goa Congress, said.

He was reacting to the statement of Pramod Sawant that the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is giving ‘Sanman’ to women by way of ‘women’s reservation’ and 13 seats will be reserved for women in Goa assembly..

“If this is the case then why there is not a single woman minister in his cabinet. BJP has full majority in the Goa legislative assembly. Nobody can stop them from taking the decision to induct three elected women legislatures in cabinet,” Chodankar said.

He said that when Sawant makes tall claims and boasts of giving ‘Sanman’ to women, he should also consider giving them ministerial berths.

“Why did he fail to give them ‘Sanman from the last two years,” Chodankar questioned.

“If BJP and Sawant are committed to giving political space to women, then why are women legislatures in Goa deprived of their space in the Goa cabinet. He should stop hoodwinking people over women’s reservation. It is another jumla to divert attention from failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chodankar said.

“In past and often we see how Pramod Sawant makes false statements claiming ‘Goa is the first State’ launch schemes or to provide ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and Open Defecation Free. Later, we have seen how netizens have criticised this government for speaking lies. But now he has got the best opportunity to really become the first state to give ‘Sanman’ to 33 percent women from Goa legislative assembly by inducting them in the cabinet,” Chodankar said.

“It is irony that despite having a women legislature in the BJP, the ‘women and Child development’ department is handled by male MLA,” Chodankar said.

“I also hope that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will not wait till the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill and will give ‘Sanman’ to women MLAs to keep his word,” he said.

