Works being taken up to make Smart Malleshwara, says Ashwatha Narayana

Many developmental works are being taken up including UGD, water pipes, manholes to make Malleshwara a 'Smart' extension keeping 25 years in mind, Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said on Sunday.

Talking to mediapersons, he said, "The works which are being carried out have the intention of avoiding repeated digging up of roads and repeated removal of water pipes, electric poles, etc. I am very much aware that it is causing inconvenience for citizens and this will be resolved in two months".

Malleshwara being one of the old extensions of the city had dilapidated water lines, UGG, and manholes. The developmental works are being planned to put an end to this and to place a permanent solution, Narayana explained.

( With inputs from ANI )

