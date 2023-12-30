Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, Leaves Trophies on Kartavya Path Pavement

Gold medalist in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Vinesh Phogat, left her Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday, December 30. This act symbolized her protest against the treatment of female wrestlers in the country amid the ongoing row within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Vinesh had previously penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her disappointment over the election of the new WFI president, Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced accusations of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

In her attempt to leave the awards outside the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, Vinesh was halted by the police at Kartavya Path. Consequently, she decided to place her awards on the pavement as a form of protest. In her letter to the Prime Minister, Vinesh had announced her intention to return the Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards due to her dissatisfaction with the treatment of female wrestlers and the lack of justice.

Several top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, had led extensive protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. Bajrang Punia had also previously returned his Padma Shri Award, leaving it on Kartavya Path as a mark of protest. In December, Sakshi Malik retired in protest against the newly-elected WFI panel, expressing her dissatisfaction in a tearful press conference in the capital city.

Vinesh Phogat stated in her letter to the Prime Minister, "I was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, but they hold no meaning in my life anymore. Every woman wants to live life with respect. Therefore, Prime Minister, I want to return my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to you so that these awards don't become a burden on us in the path of living with honor." Bajrang Punia commented on the situation, saying, "May this day not come in the life of any player. The women wrestlers of the country are going through the worst phase," in a post on social media.