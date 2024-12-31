Year Ender: 2024 marked a year of 'firsts' for India on the global stage

New Delhi, Dec 31 The year 2024 has been a year of cutting-edge achievements for India, marked by a series of "firsts" that spotlight the nation's growing stature on the global stage.

Below achievements underscore India's commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and global leadership, thus paving the way for a brighter future.

Governance and economic milestones

1. First-ever snow leopard survey: Conducted in January, the survey revealed an estimated 718 snow leopards in the wild, a critical step in protecting this endangered species.

2. Electrification of remote villages: Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, even the most remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir have experienced significant development. In January, two villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of the union territory were electrified for the first time in 75 years of independence. Furthermore, Chhutwahi, a village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, which had previously struggled with Maoist influence, gained access to electricity and connectivity in November.

3. Forex Reserves cross the $700 billion mark: In September, India's foreign exchange reserves exceeded $700 billion, making it the fourth-largest globally.

4. Record digital transactions: In October, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed 16.58 billion transactions, highlighting India's digital transformation.

5. Constitution Day in J&K: Jammu and Kashmir celebrated 'Samvidhan Diwas' for the first time on November 26.

Infrastructure milestones

1. First steel slag road: A road section on NH-66, using processed steel slag, was inaugurated in January, showcasing sustainable infrastructure development. The road section was constructed by converting approximately 80,000 tons of CONARC Steel Slag into processed steel slag aggregated.

2. Electric train in J&K: PM Modi in February flagged off the union territory's first electric train, enhancing connectivity and sustainability. It also showcases a long-overdue integration of the territory with the nation's broader developmental goals.

3. Floating solar plant by Indian Railways: A 10 MWp solar plant was installed on Igatpuri Lake in the Western Ghats of the nation in June, leveraging renewable energy. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative which aims at achieving the railway's resolution of 'Green Earth'.

4. Driverless metro under 'Make in India': The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received its first metro train set with driverless technology in September 2024. This train is equipped with advanced automation and safety features.

5. Vande Metro (Namo Bharat Rapid Rail) launch: Launched in Ahmedabad in September 2024, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is a revolutionary urban transit system designed for short-distance travel, aimed at modernising India's infrastructure.

6. Indigenous naval vessel 'Samarthak': The Indian Navy launched its first multi-purpose vessel (MPV) under the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

7. Vertical lift railway sea bridge: A new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, India's first ever vertical rift railway bridge inaugurated in November, replaced the 105-year-old structure, offering modern engineering excellence.

8. Bio-Gas plant in Gwalior: A groundbreaking cattle dung-based Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant in Gwalior was inaugurated by PM Modi in November, marking a significant development under the 'Waste to Wealth' initiative.

Space and defence innovations

1. First X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): Launched in January, XPoSat positioned India as the second country, after the US, to study black holes with a dedicated observatory.

2. Private sector aircraft plant: October saw the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex, producing C-295 aircraft, by PM Modi. This complex will further enhance India's defence manufacturing.

3. Military space exercise: The first-ever military space exercise, 'Antariksha Abhyas-2024,' was conducted by the Defence Space Agency in September. This was focused on strengthening strategic readiness in space warfare.

4. Hypersonic missile test: In November, DRDO successfully tested India's first long-range hypersonic missile, which flies over five times the speed of sound and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads to a distance exceeding.

Global events

1. National Creators Award: India launched the world's first award for digital content creators. These awards were presented by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, recognising the contributions of digital creators across various platforms.

2. UN Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure: In April, India hosted the UN's First International Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure to harness the technology to push Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The conference specifically featured the nation's Citizen Stack initiative, which was inspired by the transformative India Stack.

3. UNESCO World Heritage Session: India hosted the 46th session in July, with Assam's Moidams -- Mound-Burial System of Ahom Dynasty -- becoming the 42nd World Heritage Site. In the past decade, a total of 13 Heritage Sites have been listed in India.

4. Ayurveda Conference: The All India Institute of Ayurveda hosted its first international conference, AROHA-2024, in October.

5. ICA Cooperative Conference: India hosted the International Cooperative Alliance's global event, Global Cooperative Conference and General Assembly, in November for the first in the 130-year history of ICA.

6. Asian Buddhist Summit: In November, India hosted the First Asian Buddhist Summit, which saw participation from 32 countries, with over 160 international participants attending.

In Healthcare sector, India marked a new start with indigenous Antibiotic Development. "Nafithromycin," the first indigenous antibiotic was launched to counter resistant infections, thereby marking a milestone in healthcare self-reliance.

All these milestones align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' thereby laying the foundation for a prosperous, inclusive and progressive nation.

