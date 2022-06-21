Yoga Day: UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs Yoga at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow

Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, political leaders are also ardent believers in the magic of Yoga. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, many celebs and politicians step ahead on social media and showed their Yoga skills. And doing the same Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adiytanat was also seen doing Yoga asanas at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CM has posted a tweet regarding this, in which he wrote "Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga practice has been completed at 75,000 places in Uttar Pradesh. I am happy that more than 5 crore people of the state joined these yoga practice programs and did yoga."

Annually International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 to educate people about Yoga's importance and the pivotal role it plays in leading towards a healthier lifestyle by rejuvenating our mind and body.