Yogi Adityanath trends on Twitter as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 : Yogi Adityanath, who will complete the first year of his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, has emerged as "#IndiaKeFavouriteCM".

"#IndiaKeFavouriteCM" has been trending on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter, with most users calling Adityanath their "favourite chief minister".

Most users hailed Adityanath as not just the best chief minister of Uttar Pradesh but also Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttarakhand.

He also received wholesome praise from Spain and Germany as the best chief minister of any province across the globe.

What came out further from the Twitter trend was that millions of users frequently discuss CM Adityanath and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh under his leadership, on social media.

Apart from the crackdown on crime and the busting of gangs and crime syndicates, CM Adityanath has also been gaining global popularity for his government's work on women's safety, education, crime, infrastructure, expressway, the investment of 35 lakh crores and generating employment.

Netizens have also been appreciative of how the UP chief minister defied decades of negative perceptions to take the state to new heights, especially in the "ease of doing business".

