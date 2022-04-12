Yogi curtails lunch break to 30 minutes for govt employees

Lucknow, April 12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday curtailed the lunch break of the state government employees to half an hour.

The chief minister, while addressing the Team 9 meeting at his residence, said that he had received complaints of officials and employees taking long lunch breaks which was affecting the work in offices.

He asked concerned officials to ensure that lunch breaks do not extend beyond 30 minutes.

It has been a normal practice for government employees to take their lunch break at 1.30 p.m. and return to work around 3.30 p.m or 4 p.m.

Even senior officials who go home for lunch take a break that extends to three hours.

