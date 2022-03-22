Yogi's oath-taking ceremony on March 25 is set to be grand event

The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to be a grand event. The ceremony will take place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on March 25. According to the reports, 150 VIPs will attend the event besides commoners.

The invitations are sent to opposition leaders like, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra among others.

And the top BJP leaders will also attend the ceremony, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, education minister, and the party’s UP election panel in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in charge, and union minister Anurag Thakur, chief ministers and deputy CMs of nearly all BJP-ruled states.

BJP allies – Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party will also attend the event.

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.

Also, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he somehow managed to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results were quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.

