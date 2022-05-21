‘Your SBI account has been blocked’? Check how the truth here

The government has warned bank account holders of SBI about a message. The government agency PIB has issued an advisory. Customers are getting messages that their bank accounts will be blocked. The government has said that such SMS and calls should not be answered. Also, SBI account holders are advised not to click on any link in such SMS and delete such message immediately. PIB has tweeted that the message that your SBI bank account will be blocked is fake. A photo of such a fake message has also been shared in the tweet.

The government has warned bank customers not to reply to emails / SMS asking them to share private or banking information. If you receive any such message, report it immediately to report.phishing@sbi.co.in. PIB has informed about this fake message coming to the customers in a tweet. This fake SMS says, ‘Dear customer, your SBI BANK documents have expired. Your account will be blocked. Click on the following link to start the account: https: //sbikvs.ll.'

FACT CHECK:

A message in circulation claiming that your SBI account has been blocked is #FAKE

#PIBFactCheck



▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.

▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in