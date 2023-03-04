Your Weekly Fashion Wrap

By life

New Delhi, March 4 As the country heats up, Bollywood hangs up its tracksuits and welcomes spring with the sultry sari. It's all about shades of white, cream and ivory featuring sparkling motifs like sequins, mirror and applique work. So if you're wondering what to step out in for your next formal occasion, pick the sexy sari.



Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Padnekar wears a white saree from the Asal by Abu Sandeep's Devdas Mirror collection. It features striking mirror embroidery in abstract chevron motifs, highlighted with gold vasli threads. A glamorous floor length organza cape adds showstopping drama.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a shimmering white saree featuring intricate pearl and crystal embroidery by designer Seema Gujral bespoke. The softest tulle paired with jewels encrusted on it can be paired with ivory crystals juttis by Needledust as Sanon has done, in order to keep the focus on the silhouette.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in an Anarkali gown in ivory by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The couture creation featured a spectacular coat with deliciously dramatic real mirror embroidery. The 48-kali Anarkali featured gota, organza and silk detailing, the perfect option to make an entrance.

Alia Bhatt

The talented Alia Bhatt choose an exquisite antique finish uncut diamond flower earrings by Jadau jewellery by Falguni Mehta to compliment her vintage inspired saree. The actor choose the organza sari featuring white thread work to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 'Best Actor', giving a nod to traditional handlooms.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran wears Rimzim Dadu's modern take on the sari. This version of the traditional drape features a thigh high slit, a banded top with a cord braided pallu. The electric blue colour welcomes summer cool.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash adorns a bespoke Shasha Gaba saree from their new collection. The soft ivory hue featuring minimal embroidery is light weight and fuss free for the summer.

Malaika Arora

Turn to the gal of the moment, Malaika Arora, for your fashion cues. Turning the glamour quotient on, Malaika dons a Rimzim Dadu leaf corded saree in monochrome, with white feather like features on the pallu.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan adorns Varun Bahl's classic drapes in olive green, the floral print highlighted with sequin, cutdana and resham hand embroidery is perfect for the spring season.

