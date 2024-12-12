Youth power must contribute to the state’s progress: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhaja Lal Sharma said on Thursday that the youth power must contribute to the state’s progress.

“Youth power must contribute to the state’s progress by utilising their full potential. The dream of an excellent and developed Rajasthan is achievable only through the active participation of the youth,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at the Employment Festival and Youth Conference held at Marwar International Center, Jodhpur, on the occasion of the state government’s first anniversary.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to the development and welfare of young people.

He further encouraged the youth to dream big and assured them that the state government would fully support them in realising their aspirations.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the anniversary celebrations of the state government with the Employment Festival and Youth Conference. Themed “Nibhai Zimmedaari, Har Ghar Khushali Hai” (Fulfilling Responsibility, Happiness in Every Home), the programmes, scheduled from December 12 to 17, aim to provide financial support to women, youth, farmers, and labourers through various schemes.

In this state-level event, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to youth selected for government jobs. Across all districts, more than 15,000 youth received appointment letters during the Rozgar Utsav programs. Sharma also interacted with the appointees via video conferencing.

“This third Chief Minister Rozgar Utsav reflects our efforts to meet the hopes and expectations of the youth. Today’s event will shape their dreams and aspirations,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the youth for making India proud on the international stage.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is exuding confidence globally, driven by the strength of its youth. India, the youngest nation in the world, is showcasing its talent worldwide,” he stated.

He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on democracy, demography, data, and delivery at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, acknowledging the significant role of youth in shaping India’s demographic advantage.

“We launched a special campaign to dismantle the paper-leak mafia, forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to eliminate the network. In the last year, corruption-free recruitments have restored the faith of our youth in the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the employment opportunities created as a result of the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Over 32,000 appointments have been made within a year. Additionally, more than 15,000 youth received appointment letters, and recruitment for over 85,000 government positions has begun.

He noted that 144 campus placement camps have facilitated jobs for 30,000 youth. Further, reforms have been introduced, including amendments to qualifying marks for the Common Admission Test (CET), faster document verification, increasing vacancy numbers post-notification, and simplifying educational qualifications for specific roles.

The Chief Minister detailed significant steps taken to improve education and foster entrepreneurship: which included the establishment of 37 new government colleges and five polytechnic colleges this year, the creation of Centers of Excellence in seven colleges under Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, offering programs in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Electric Vehicles, and more, skill training provided to 3 lakh youth, registration of over 900 startups, with 150 receiving funding under the Business Innovation Programme.

“Our government is steadfast in giving wings to the dreams of the youth, ensuring their growth and contribution to a prosperous Rajasthan,” said the Chief Minister.

