Yuva Aakrosh Rally in Jharkhand: Police Use Tear Gas and Water Cannons to Disperse BJYM Members in Ranchi (Watch Video)

Police use water cannon on Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) as breached barricades during BJYM's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally' at Morabadi Grounds in Ranchi against the Hemant Soren government. The protest, intended to spotlight alleged injustices and unfulfilled promises by the administration, escalated into a confrontation that resulted in several injuries.

#WATCH | Police use water cannon and tear gas to disperse BJP workers and members of BJP Yuva Morcha protesting against the Jharkhand government, in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/L0wStoY5JF — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

BJP leaders, including Amar Kumar Bauri and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, condemned the police action, characterising it as an effort to stifle dissent ahead of the elections. They highlighted growing public frustration with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition, predicting its imminent collapse.

Earlier on Friday, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Ranchi ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' in the city. The local administration banned any demonstration and public meetings near Morabadi Ground from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.

On Thursday, the Jharkhand CM slammed the BJP saying that they “lack leaders in the state and hire them for other states like Madhya Pradesh and Assam.”

Elections will be held for the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand at the end of the year. However, the dates have not been announced yet by the Election Commission of India.