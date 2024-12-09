Bangladesh Violence: Sakal Hindu Samaj Leads March in Vashi to Condemn Attacks On Hindus in Neighbouring Country

On Sunday, members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, along with local citizens and other groups, held a protest march in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, to denounce the atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh following the recent change in government.

According to a statement from the Akhil Hindu Samaj, the current government in Bangladesh, led by Mohammad Yunus, has brought chaos to the country. Since the new administration's rise to power, the Hindu minority has been subjected to severe persecution by extremist Muslim groups. Reports of attacks, killings, looting, arson, robberies, and widespread violence against women and children from the Hindu and other minority communities have raised alarm among Hindus in India.

The group expressed disappointment that these atrocities continue under the watch of the Bangladeshi government and its police forces, who have failed to protect the minority populations. "Instead of stepping in to protect the vulnerable, the security forces have been silent witnesses. Furthermore, when Hindus in Bangladesh attempted to voice their opposition to the injustice and violence they face, their protests were met with suppression by the government," said Satish Nikam, a member of the Sakal Hindu Samaj. He highlighted the case of Sri Chinmoy Das of ISKCON, who was wrongfully arrested, with his lawyer brutally assaulted. Despite having valid visas, Das' supporters were also denied entry into India.

The protest march, which started at 4 p.m. from Gavdevi Mari Mata Mandir in Juhugaon, saw around 4,000 participants and concluded at 6:30 p.m. at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi. The march included various religious organizations, citizen groups, saints, and kirtankars.