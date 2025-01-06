CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme: Applicants in 'Wait & Watch' Mode as Prices Remain Unclear Before January 10 Deadline

City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced the availability of 26,000 houses for sale under the 'My Preferred CIDCO House' scheme. Online registration for these houses began on October 11 last year, and the deadline for applications has been extended three times. Despite this, potential buyers are still awaiting further details as the prices of the houses remain undisclosed, leaving many in a wait-and-watch mode.

CIDCO launched the first phase of its 67,000-house project with an offer of 26,000 homes for sale, issuing an advertisement during Dussehra last year and urging customers to register by November 11. However, due to the election period in the state, CIDCO extended the registration deadline by a month, moving it to December 11. The deadline was extended twice more—first to December 30, and then again to January 10, 2025. With only five days remaining to submit online applications, uncertainty prevails among potential buyers, as the absence of house price details in the scheme booklet has led to confusion.

Also Read| Republic Day 2025 in Maharashtra: Will Schools Remain Open On January 26th? Here’s What The Latest Govt Directive Says.

'Hurdles' in the Search for Homes Under the Budget Scheme

Due to technical reasons, the prices of the houses have yet to be announced. CIDCO's concerned department has consistently stated that project-wise house prices will be revealed soon. While there were expectations that prices would be disclosed following last week's board meeting, this possibility has now been dismissed, leaving ordinary consumers eagerly waiting for clarity on the budget and struggling to make informed decisions in their search for a home.

Most Houses Located in Taloja Node

Of the 26,000 houses available, 50 percent are located in the Taloja node. Despite being part of the scheme, CIDCO houses in this area have not been sold for various reasons, leaving thousands of homes still unsold. These unsold homes have now been included in the scheme. Additionally, houses from Khandeshwar, Mansarovar, Kharkopar, and Bamandongri housing projects are also part of the offering. In contrast, houses near Vashi and Kharghar railway stations in the final phase of the scheme have seen higher demand and are preferred by consumers.