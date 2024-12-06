Higher Education Ministry Unaware of PM Modi’s Plan to Transform 5,000 Institutions Into Centres of Excellence: RTI

The Union Department of Higher Education seems unaware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative to transform 5,000 educational institutions into Centres of Excellence, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Navi Mumbai-based social activist B.N. Kumar, convenor of the Alert Citizens’ Team, sought details from the department on the progress of the project and the institutions identified for it. Kumar also noted that Union Minister for Higher Education Dr. Dharmendra Pradhan had emphasized the role of higher education institutions (HEIs) in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) by aligning with the core values of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In this context, Kumar requested specifics on the education infrastructure to be upgraded into Centres of Excellence, including the details of courses and their durations.

In response, the department of higher education dismissed the request, stating, "The information sought under the RTI application does not pertain to this Division." The Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) further noted that the RTI response should be considered "nil."

Kumar expressed shock at this reply, particularly given that Dr. Pradhan had frequently discussed the Centres of Excellence initiative. At a workshop on September 4, the Minister outlined the importance of HEIs in redefining education, empowering youth, and making them future-ready. He also highlighted goals such as doubling the gross enrolment ratio, expanding access to higher education, and transforming 5,000 HEIs into Centres of Excellence through a holistic and inclusive approach, as reported in a PIB press release.

On November 10, Kumar filed an RTI application seeking additional details on topics such as the government’s focus on vocational education, the selection of faculty for these programs, the costs of developing the Centres of Excellence, funding sources, and student fees.

Kumar’s inquiry was prompted by troubling reports from the Economic Survey 2023-24, which revealed that one in two college graduates is unemployable. He criticized the RTI response, suggesting that it reflects a disconnect within the government. In response, he has filed a first appeal with the education department.