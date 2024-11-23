Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Mahayuti Sweeps Navi Mumbai, Secures All Four Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MahaYuti Sweeps Navi Mumbai, BJP Wins All Four Assembly Seats

The MahaYuti (Grand Alliance) swept all four assembly seats in Navi Mumbai, with every seat going to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. While there was a nail-biting contest between sitting Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and NCP-Sharad Pawar faction candidate Sandeep Naik, the BJP registered comfortable victories in the Airoli, Panvel, and Uran constituencies.

In Belapur, Sandeep Naik demanded a recount of votes due to the narrow margin of his defeat. “I have demanded a recount, and if it is not granted, I will approach the court,” said Naik.

In contrast, his father, Ganesh Naik—a former guardian minister and the sitting MLA from Airoli—secured a resounding victory. He defeated independent candidate and long-time rival Vijay Chougule by a massive margin of 90,411 votes.

Similarly, in the Panvel constituency, three-time BJP winner Prashant Thakur triumphed over former MLC Balaram Patil with a margin of 51,091 votes. Initially trailing by over 6,800 votes, Thakur staged a strong comeback to clinch victory.

In Belapur, Manda Mhatre defeated Sandeep Naik in a closely contested race, winning by just 377 votes. Mhatre maintained her lead from the start. However, after the 15th round of counting, Naik made a remarkable comeback, leading by over 2,000 votes. In the final two rounds, Mhatre regained her advantage to secure the win. Notably, in 2014, Mhatre had defeated Sandeep’s father, Ganesh Naik, by over 5,000 votes.

In the Uran constituency, the sitting BJP MLA defeated PWPI candidate Pritam Patil by a margin of over 6472 votes. Although the contest was close at one point, the BJP ultimately maintained its dominance.