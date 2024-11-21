Maharashtra Election 2024: Koparkhairane Police Register Case Against Airoli Candidate Ankush Kadam and 32 Others for Alleged Attack on Former Corporator

The Koparkhairane police have registered a case against Ankush Kadam, the Swaraj Party candidate from Airoli, for allegedly attacking former corporator Shankar More and his son. Kadam was arrested shortly after polling concluded on November 20 and taken to the NRI Coastal Police Station to maintain law and order.

The police have also booked 32 additional individuals for allegedly attacking More’s office in Koparkhairane during the incident, which left More’s son injured.

During the 2024 assembly election in the Airoli constituency, Shankar More, along with his son and associates, was reportedly assaulted in his office. Ankush Kadam and his supporters were allegedly present at the scene. Kadam accused More of distributing money to influence votes in the constituency.

Responding to the allegations, Kadam confirmed the incident, stating, “The incident is true, but I will provide detailed information shortly.” Despite his statement, the police detained him soon after the polling ended.

According to officials, Kadam has been booked under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.