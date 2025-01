Man Behind Multiple Navi Mumbai Break-ins Arrested in Karnataka

Asif Jahir Shaikh, a notorious burglar involved in a series of break-ins across Airoli, Rabale, and Vashi during November and December of the previous year, was apprehended recently in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

Authorities have recovered stolen gold and silver jewelry, along with ₹16 lakh in cash, totaling an estimated value of ₹60 lakh.

Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra, carried out his crimes using stolen motorcycles equipped with fake number plates. Additionally, he is implicated in another case registered in Gulbarga.