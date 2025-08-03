MNS Activists Vandalize Navi Mumbai Dance Bar, Claiming 'Obscenity' Has No Place in Shivaji's Land (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists stormed in and vandalised a local dance bar in Navi Mumbai, saying that such establishments have no place in the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.“Dance bars have no place in the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not allow such obscenity to thrive in Panvel or anywhere else in the state,” an MNS member told news agency PTI, requesting anonymity. According to police, the incident happened at Night Riders Bar on the outskirts of Panvel. MNS workers entered the place, broke furniture and liquor bottles and left the bar completely ransacked, as reported by PTI.

A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. The visuals show broken glass, overturned tables and a completely trashed interior.In the video, MNS workers can be seen rushing toward the Night Riders dance bar, carrying sticks. Then they begin striking the entrance of the bar with the sticks and hurling stones at the premises. Police officials say they’ve started looking into the case and are gathering CCTV footage.

“We have taken cognisance and begun a probe. We are gathering the CCTV footage and recording the statements of witnesses. Nobody is above the law,” a senior officer told reporters.So far, no arrests have been made. The owners of Night Riders Bar have not spoken publicly yet. The damage has led to heavy financial losses for them, HT reported, citing sources. Just days before the dance bar attack, another video surfaced online. It showed an MNS leader slapping a staff member at a gaming zone in Thane district. The act drew public criticism.The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday in Kalyan. Locals had raised concerns that children were regularly skipping school, stealing money from home, and going to the gaming zone.In the video, Ulhas Bhoir, MNS’s Kalyan president, is seen questioning the gaming zone staff. He was upset about the presence of school students—still wearing their uniforms—at the facility.