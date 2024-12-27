Navi Mumbai: 15 Bangladeshis Arrested in Anti-Illegal Immigration Drive; Key Documents and Phones Seized

In a targeted operation against illegal immigration, Navi Mumbai police arrested 15 Bangladeshis in the last 48 hours across Navi Mumbai and Panvel. The operation, which forms part of an ongoing crackdown, also saw the confiscation of multiple documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs, as well as mobile phones. Authorities are now investigating how these individuals entered India.

In the latest raid, three Bangladeshi nationals—Afzal Lalmeya Sheikh,49, Miljar Oliyar Sheikh,32, and Abdul Aziz Oliyar Sheikh,55—were arrested from a new construction site near MBP Gate No. 2 in Mahape, Turbhe, based on information provided by informants. Police are continuing their efforts to track other illegal migrants through both technical surveillance and field investigations.

Eight More Arrested in Panvel and Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Ripon Islam Sheikh and Shemul Islam Sheikh, from the Bhigari Pada area in Panvel. The Panvel city police have registered a case in this regard. In a separate operation, two more Bangladeshis, Ibadul Afzal Sheikh,38 and Mithun Kausar Sheikh,30, were arrested from the railway station vicinity in Panvel.

Additionally, on December 24, two women—Rozina Habib Mulla and Tarsina Saheful—were detained by police in Kopra village. It was revealed during questioning that they had entered India in December 2023. Another raid in the Kongaon 3 area of Panvel led to the arrest of Raju Aftab Sheikh,38, Suman Raju Sheikh,35, and their two minor children, with cash and mobile phones seized from their possession.

Illegal Vegetable Selling Business Uncovered

In another part of Navi Mumbai, the police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, Rafik Munsi,32, and Hameem Munsi,29, near the Mini Market in Vashi Sector 9 on December 25. The duo had been operating a vegetable-selling business for an extended period. Meanwhile, two more Bangladeshis, Miraj Gain and Swapna Vishwas, were arrested from Jayasmruti Niwas in Juhu village, Sector 14. These individuals, too, are linked to illegal immigration from Bangladesh.