Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old College Student Found Murdered on Isolated Road in Uran Taluka

A 22-year-old college student from Uran, Yashashri Shinde, was discovered murdered early Saturday morning on a deserted road near a petrol pump in Kotnaka, Uran taluka. 

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and lying in a pool of blood, according to police reports. Her mother had reported her missing at the Uran police station on Thursday, after Yashashri failed to return home from a visit to a friend's house.

