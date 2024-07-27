Navi Mumbai: 22-Year-Old College Student Found Murdered on Isolated Road in Uran Taluka

A 22-year-old college student from Uran, Yashashri Shinde, was discovered murdered early Saturday morning on a deserted road near a petrol pump in Kotnaka, Uran taluka.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds and lying in a pool of blood, according to police reports. Her mother had reported her missing at the Uran police station on Thursday, after Yashashri failed to return home from a visit to a friend's house.

In a separate case, a murder suspect was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for the brutal killing of a 24-year-old woman inside her hostel in Bengaluru. City Police Commissioner B Dayanand stated that the suspect is being transported to Bengaluru for further investigation.