Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Banker From Pune Commits Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due to Work Pressure

Mumbai, September 5: A 35-year-old banker allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the trans-harbour Atal Setu bridge in Navi Mumbai. Alex Regi, a Pune resident who worked for a nationalised bank, stopped his car on the bridge on Monday (September 2), and jumped into the sea.

On Tuesday, he had met his father-in-law in Chembur and was returning to Pune city when he stopped his car on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) bridge and jumped off. A Nhava-Sheva police official said the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Engineer Jumps Off Atal Setu Bridge; Incident Caught on CCTV.

The body was found later. His family members told police that he was under work pressure, but no suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation is underway, the official added.