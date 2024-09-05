Navi Mumbai: Auto Rickshaw Union Leader Arrested in Rs 2 Lakh Extortion Bid at Nerul RTO

Nerul police arrested a 53-year-old auto-rickshaw union leader on Wednesday evening for attempting to extort money from a regional transport office (RTO). The accused, identified as Kasam Mulani, a resident of Taloja, was caught accepting Rs 20,000 at the time of his arrest.

Mulani had been pressuring an RTO official from Nerul, Kunal Mohite, 30, an Assistant Motor Inspector, to pay a one-time sum of Rs 2 lakh along with a monthly payment of Rs 20,000. This was in exchange for Mulani refraining from lodging complaints with Mohite’s senior officers.

According to Mohite, Mulani had repeatedly interfered with his duties, which involved inspecting and certifying the fitness of auto rickshaws. Mulani would visit the RTO office and the vehicle fitness track in Nerul for some time to record the inspection process. Mulani, who claimed to be an auto rickshaw union leader, social worker and RTI activist, threatened to file complaints against Mohite if his demands were not met. Mulani also used to shoot videos of the work of Mohite without his permission.

On August 28, during one of Mulani's confrontations, Mohite’s senior noticed the ongoing harassment and questioned Mohite about the situation. After explaining the extortion threats, Mohite, under his senior's guidance, lodged a formal complaint with the Nerul police.

As part of a sting operation, Mulani called Mohite on September 4, asking for the extortion money and arranging to collect it at 4 p.m. near the vehicle testing track. Mohite handed him Rs 20,000 in Rs 500 notes, while Mulani continued to demand Rs 2 lakh. Mohite assured him that he would provide Rs 1 lakh by 9 p.m. as he didn't have the full amount at the time.

Mulani accepted the Rs 20,000, at which point the Nerul police, who had been waiting nearby in plain clothes, apprehended him and seized the money.

Mulani has been booked under Sections 308(2) and 308(3) of the Bombay Police Act for extortion and intimidation of a government official. He will be presented before the Belapur court today.