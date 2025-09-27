Navi Mumbai: Bike Falls Into Creek in Belapur; One Rider Missing

A motorcycle carrying two men plunged into a creek in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, with one of the riders still missing. The accident occurred at the Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur around 6.30 am.

Two men in their 20s, identified as Atharva Shelke and Shreyas, were riding a two-wheeler along the jetty stretch when it accidentally veered off and plunged into the water, an official told the news agency PTI.

Passersby and rescuers managed to save one rider; the other man was swept away by the strong currents. The marine police have launched a search operation with the help of local divers, fishermen and rescue teams. More details awaited.

