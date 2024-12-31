Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Accelerates Development in NAINA Region Ahead of NMIA Launch

As the countdown begins for the commencement of flights from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) region has become a key focus for investors and stakeholders. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) has ramped up efforts to raise awareness about the development of the area, aiming to ensure its success through active participation from landowners.

However, recent reports have highlighted concerns about illegal constructions in the NAINA region, with the possibility of demolishing 5,000 unauthorised structures. This has led to apprehension among landowners and stakeholders, with fears that their investments may be at risk.

In response, CIDCO has mobilised its departments, including Town Planning, Transportation Planning, Building Permissions, Engineering, Lands and Survey, and CCUC, to fast-track the NAINA project under the Town Planning Scheme (TPS). This innovative land pooling model offers landowners 40% of the developed land as final plots, while making efforts to preserve existing structures where possible. The initiative is designed to minimize displacement and retain the integrity of local communities.

The NAINA region, spanning 94 villages in Panvel and Uran Talukas, has been the focus of a meticulously crafted development plan since 2013. CIDCO has mandated that any construction within the notified area requires prior approval, ensuring adherence to the overarching development plan. The project is being implemented in phases through the TPS model, with approvals for TPS 1 and 2 already granted, preliminary approval for TPS 3 to 7 secured, and draft plans for TPS 8 to 12 currently under arbitration.

The first property cards for TPS 1 and 2 are ready for distribution, with the transfer of final plots also set to proceed soon. CIDCO’s commitment to structured growth and people’s participation is evident, but the project's success relies heavily on landowners' cooperation.

In addition, CIDCO has issued letters to 16 construction holders in the proposed road area of TPS 2, requesting documentation to verify permissions and address concerns about constructions in planned reservation areas.

With integrated infrastructure development set to begin soon, CIDCO's appeal to stakeholders emphasizes the long-term benefits of systematic, planned development. By working closely with local communities, CIDCO aims to transform the NAINA region into a model of sustainable and inclusive urban growth, offering golden opportunities for both landowners and investors.