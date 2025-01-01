Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Over 2,000 Illegal Structures in 2024, Clears 2 Lakh Sq Meters

In 2024, the Unauthorized Construction Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) identified over 2,000 illegal structures within its jurisdiction. As part of its eviction drive, the department cleared more than 2 lakh square meters of land.

Throughout the year, CIDCO issued a total of 2,160 notices. Of these, 2,102 structures—including temporary (kaccha) constructions, RCC buildings, and shanties—were targeted for removal. "We had planned 547 demolition drives, of which 302 were successfully carried out. In total, 2,102 illegal structures were demolished," said a CIDCO official. The department also cleared 206,431 square meters of land during the year.

Despite the majority of CIDCO officers, employees, and police forces being assigned to election duties for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the department continued its removal efforts with a limited workforce under the guidance of Suresh Mengde, CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer.

According to CIDCO officials, the department has been following strategies in line with court orders from petitions filed in the High Court, concerning the removal of encroachments and unauthorized constructions in the Navi Mumbai area. Regular notices are published in newspapers, urging citizens to refrain from encroaching on or constructing unauthorized buildings on CIDCO-acquired land. Additionally, the notices warn residents to verify necessary documents when purchasing flats in unauthorized buildings to avoid financial fraud.

The department comprises the Chief Controller of Unauthorized Construction (Navi Mumbai and NAINA), nine controllers, about 20 surveyors, senior police inspectors, 35 police officers and staff, 23 security staff, 17 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force, and engineers overseeing unauthorized constructions.