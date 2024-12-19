Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Demolishes Unauthorised Buildings in Ghansoli and Airoli

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal construction, demolishing eight structures in Airoli over the past two days. CIDCO had issued notices under the MRTP Act to all building owners, but builders proceeded with construction, prompting CIDCO to take action.

Illegal construction has become a growing issue in Navi Mumbai, especially in the villages and extended gaothan areas, where unauthorized buildings are rising rapidly. Currently, the Ghansoli and Gothivli regions are seeing the highest number of illegal constructions, along with a growing presence of unauthorized shanties.

In response, CIDCO has intensified its crackdown on illegal developments, striking fear among land mafias. On Tuesday and Wednesday, action was taken against three encroachments in Ghansoli, including the demolition of a three-story building in Sector 16. On Monday, five structures in Sector 10A of Airoli were targeted, including several unauthorized tin sheds.

CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer, Suresh Mengde, has urged the public to refrain from engaging in unauthorized construction or encroachments.