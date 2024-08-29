Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to Offer 25,000 Houses on 'First Come, First Served' Basis Before Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has built over 25,000 houses in the past seven years and aims to construct an additional 67,000 homes in four phases over the next four years. Currently, 41,000 of these houses are under construction, with CIDCO planning to sell 25,000 of them before the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections is implemented. Notably, CIDCO intends to offer these homes on a 'first come, first served' basis, allowing buyers to 'choose the house of their choice'.

CIDCO is currently developing housing projects for economically weaker sections and low-income groups under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana across various nodes, including Taloja, Vashi, Juinagar, Kharghar, Kamothe, Mansarovar, Karanjade, and Kalamboli. Taloja node stands out with approximately 21,000 houses under construction. However, strategic locations such as Mansarovar, Kharghar, Juinagar, and Vashi are drawing significant consumer interest. The department is investigating which projects will be included in the housing scheme before the model code of conduct takes effect.

Book My CIDCO Home: New 'Choose Your House' Concept

CIDCO is introducing a new 'Book My CIDCO Home' initiative, allowing customers to 'Choose the House of Your Choice' based on a 'first come, first served' basis. This online process will enable customers to select their preferred home much like booking air tickets. All available homes will be listed on the website, complete with details such as the house area, layout, and price. Customers can book their chosen home by uploading the necessary documents and paying the deposit.

Largest Housing Project Ever

To date, CIDCO has constructed approximately 150,000 houses through various schemes. In 2018, it launched its largest project to date with plans for nearly 18,000 homes in two phases. Now, CIDCO is set to surpass this milestone with a new record-setting scheme, announcing the construction of 25,000 houses, marking the largest housing project in its history.