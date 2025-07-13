Navi Mumbai Crime: Five Shops Robbed Overnight in Ulwe, Traders in Fear

In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai's Panvel Taluka, five shops were broken into overnight in the Ulwe Node area, Sector-23. Unidentified thieves looted goods worth thousands, creating an atmosphere of fear among local traders. The Ulwe Police have registered a case against the unidentified culprits and launched a full-scale investigation. The theft took place during the night of Thursday, July 10. One of the targeted shops belongs to Neeraj Soni, who runs a mobile repair store in Ulwe Sector-23. As usual, he locked up his shop at 10 PM and returned home. The next morning, a neighboring shopkeeper called him to report that the shop's lock had been broken. Upon returning, Soni discovered that several mobile phones, accessories, and some cash had been stolen. He immediately informed the Ulwe Police.

The police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. Initial inquiries revealed that thieves not only robbed Soni’s shop, but also four other stores in the same area. The pattern suggested that a single gang might be responsible for all five break-ins. The incident has heightened concern among traders in Ulwe, many of whom now fear for the safety of their businesses.

Among the other targeted shops were an electronics store, a grocery shop, a salon, and a café. The thieves took cash and cigarettes from the grocery store, expensive equipment from the salon, and the cash drawer from the café. CCTV cameras were damaged at some locations, while at others, the wires were cut, indicating a planned and strategic move to avoid identification. Police have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Three suspects were seen loitering near the shops, carrying bags and tools resembling screwdrivers. Authorities have taken the footage for facial recognition analysis with help from technical teams. Investigators believe the group had prior knowledge of the area and struck between 2 AM and 4 AM when security was at its weakest.

Under the leadership of the Senior Inspector of Ulwe Police Station, two dedicated teams have been formed, including officers from the local crime branch. Investigations suggest the operation was pre-planned. Sub-Inspector Subhash Patil mentioned that the absence of night patrols made it easier for the thieves to carry out the heist. Recent months have seen a rise in similar crimes in areas like Belapur, Kharghar, Kamothe, and Turbhe, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of night patrolling.

According to police, the thieves were likely on foot and had carefully chosen the area after reconnaissance. This mass break-in has intensified insecurity among traders, and while police have begun investigations, there’s mounting pressure on local authorities to implement long-term security strategies, not just arrest the culprits but also prevent future crimes.