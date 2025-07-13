Navi Mumbai Crime: Five Shops Robbed Overnight in Ulwe, Traders in Fear
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 13, 2025 17:53 IST2025-07-13T17:52:03+5:302025-07-13T17:53:24+5:30
In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai's Panvel Taluka, five shops were broken into overnight in the Ulwe Node ...
In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai's Panvel Taluka, five shops were broken into overnight in the Ulwe Node area, Sector-23. Unidentified thieves looted goods worth thousands, creating an atmosphere of fear among local traders. The Ulwe Police have registered a case against the unidentified culprits and launched a full-scale investigation. The theft took place during the night of Thursday, July 10. One of the targeted shops belongs to Neeraj Soni, who runs a mobile repair store in Ulwe Sector-23. As usual, he locked up his shop at 10 PM and returned home. The next morning, a neighboring shopkeeper called him to report that the shop's lock had been broken. Upon returning, Soni discovered that several mobile phones, accessories, and some cash had been stolen. He immediately informed the Ulwe Police.
The police promptly arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection. Initial inquiries revealed that thieves not only robbed Soni’s shop, but also four other stores in the same area. The pattern suggested that a single gang might be responsible for all five break-ins. The incident has heightened concern among traders in Ulwe, many of whom now fear for the safety of their businesses.
Among the other targeted shops were an electronics store, a grocery shop, a salon, and a café. The thieves took cash and cigarettes from the grocery store, expensive equipment from the salon, and the cash drawer from the café. CCTV cameras were damaged at some locations, while at others, the wires were cut, indicating a planned and strategic move to avoid identification. Police have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Three suspects were seen loitering near the shops, carrying bags and tools resembling screwdrivers. Authorities have taken the footage for facial recognition analysis with help from technical teams. Investigators believe the group had prior knowledge of the area and struck between 2 AM and 4 AM when security was at its weakest.
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport in September - Here's What Makes India's Smartest Airport Special