Navi Mumbai: Doctor Accused of Molesting Female Patient at Private Hospital in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: A shocking case of assault has came to light were a 28-year-old woman patient was allegedly molested by a doctor at a private hospital. This incident took place in Airoli Sector 6. According to reports, accused is reportedly the victim’s maternal uncle’s son, it has been booked by Rabale Police for molestation, assault, and issuing threats.

FPJ reported, police said, incident occurred on October 2nd 2025 when the victim, who had been admitted for treatment following an anxiety attack, was called into the doctor’s cabin around 3.30 a.m. Doctor allegedly disclosed personal issues before demanding physical intimacy. Upon the woman's resistance, he forcibly undressed her. The victim alleges the doctor was intoxicated. He then seized her phone, contacted her parents and his girlfriend using his own phone, and continued to abuse and threaten her throughout the night. The assault reportedly continued until his girlfriend's arrival around 7 a.m.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim's mother and uncle were verbally abused by the doctor. The woman then filed a complaint at Rabale Police Station. Senior officer Balkrishna Sawant reported that a case has been registered against the doctor for molestation, assault, and criminal intimidation, and that the investigation is ongoing.