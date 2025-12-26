Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Incense Stick Manufacturing Unit in Taloja (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out Thursday night, December 25, at an incense stick manufacturing company named Vighnaharta in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai. The fire spread rapidly as several drums filled with chemicals were stored on the factory premises.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, the Taloja Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after intense efforts. All workers present in the factory were safely evacuated in time, and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Visuals From the Spot

Due to the presence of chemicals, the fire was extinguished using a fogging system. The fire is now fully under control, but the company has suffered heavy financial losses, with goods worth several lakhs reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.