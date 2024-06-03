Navi Mumbai: Girl's Brother and Father Kill Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend in Taloja; One Arrested

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after he and his father allegedly killed his sister's 18-year-old boyfriend in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township on Sunday, June 3. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after the accused's sister called the victim, Sameer Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Devichapada in Panvel, to her house in the same area.

The accused, Tahir Yusuf Sheikh, later came home and knocked at the door, but his sister did not open it. He then forced open the door and found his sister and her boyfriend in the house, an official from Taloja police station said. The accused then called his father, Yusuf Sheikh, and both of them allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle and a spade and killed him, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. The police have detained the girl's brother and registered a case against him and her 45-year-father under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said. An investigation was on into the case.