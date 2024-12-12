Navi Mumbai International Airport Nears Completion with PAPI Calibration for Flight Trials

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project is steadily progressing toward completion, with an important milestone achieved on December 12, 2024. The successful completion of the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) calibration marks an important step in preparing NMIA for upcoming flight trials, bringing the project closer to operational readiness.

NMIA, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), completed the flight calibration of the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) equipment for its South Runway 08/26 on December 12, 2024.

According to an official associated with the project, this critical calibration process brings NMIA a step closer to conducting flight trials. PAPI is a vital visual navigation aid and an integral part of the aeronautical ground lighting system, ensuring pilots maintain the correct glide slope during landing.

Earlier, on October 11, a successful trial run of landing and takeoff was conducted at NMIA using an Airbus C295 transport aircraft. Additionally, a Sukhoi fighter jet hovered over the airport, demonstrating its operational capabilities. The airport is on track to begin operations in April 2025.