Navi Mumbai: NatConnect Teams Up with Ulwe School for Environmental Awareness Initiative

Environment watchdog NatConnect Foundation, in collaboration with a school in Ulwe, is set to launch an awareness campaign aimed at educating students and their parents about the importance of preserving Navi Mumbai's mangroves and wetlands.

The initiative seeks to engage the student community and their families in understanding the critical need to protect the city’s natural ecosystems, NatConnect Foundation stated.

Speaking at the launch of the Eco Club at Bright Future High School in Ulwe, ahead of World Environment Day last week, NatConnect Director B.N. Kumar said, “If companies can market biscuits and chocolates to children to influence adult spending, why can’t we use the same student-parent approach to drive social change in how we view and protect nature?”

NatConnect plans to collaborate with the school as a pilot project to raise awareness about the preservation of mangroves and wetlands. The project will include outdoor activities such as mangrove treks and flamingo boat rides, with guidance from subject matter experts, Kumar explained.

Ganesh Mhatre, Chairman and Founder of Seawoods Prakalpgrast Shiksha Sanstha (SPSS), praised the initiative, highlighting the significance of spreading environmental awareness among students and parents. He also commended NatConnect's efforts in securing the Flamingo City tag for Navi Mumbai, noting Kumar's role in protecting the DPS Flamingo Lake alongside other environmental advocates.

Mhatre emphasized the importance of addressing air pollution and water contamination, particularly as urban and infrastructure development continues at a rapid pace.

School Principal Shahina Shaikh expressed gratitude to NatConnect for its voluntary efforts in promoting awareness about mangroves and wetlands. She shared that the school’s Eco Club is dedicated to educating children about urgent environmental issues and fostering a spirit of inquiry into ecological challenges.

“Our journey began on Saturday, with our students actively participating in Environment Day celebrations. Under the theme ‘The Importance of Learning to Live Sustainably,’ they engaged in activities such as seed ball making, planting, poster design, and skits, all focused on promoting greenery and conserving energy,” Shaikh added.