Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Structures in Kopar Khairane, Warns of More Action

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken stern action against unauthorised constructions in Kopar Khairane early this week. Despite prior notices issued by the Civic Encroachment Department, illegal construction activity continued.

The demolition operation, led by Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), was carried out on the orders of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailash Shinde.

The unauthorised constructions were located in Sector 7, Kopar Khairane, and involved the properties of Saraswathi Nallakukkala Venu (Room No. 918), Pradeep N. Varude (Room No. 919), and Jadhav B.P. (Room No. 920). The civic body successfully demolished these illegal structures.

Earlier, the NMMC had issued notices to the offenders under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, and imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on each, totaling ₹30,000.

Similarly, Mukesh Janardhan Randive, the owner of House No. 280 near Friends Bakery in Khairane Village, Kopar Khairane, was served a notice under the same act. His illegal construction was demolished for the second time.

In a joint operation by the NMMC and CIDCO, further demolitions were carried out at House No. 1035 and the properties of Jayshree Parshuram Patil and Parshuram Changa Patil (House Nos. 1021 and 1022) in Sector 4/A, Kopar Khairane. These owners were also served notices under Section 54 of the MRTP Act, resulting in the removal of their unauthorized structures.

Additionally, Ayush Hotel, located at Plot No. 06 in Sector 12B, Kopar Khairane, received a notice under Section 55 of the MRTP Act, leading to the removal of its illegal tin construction.

The demolition drive involved Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole, along with other officials from the Kopar Khairane ward. Navi Mumbai Police provided security during the operation, which also involved 8 laborers, 2 electronic hammers, 1 gas cutter, 1 JCB machine, and 1 pickup van.

The NMMC has warned that similar enforcement actions will be intensified in the future to curb unauthorized constructions.