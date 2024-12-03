Navi Mumbai: PMC Takes Over New Panvel and Kalamboli Fire Stations from CIDCO to Boost Emergency Services

In a move to enhance emergency response and fire safety services, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) officially took over the New Panvel and Kalamboli fire stations from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). This significant transition further strengthens the corporation’s efforts to provide state-of-the-art emergency services to residents across its jurisdiction.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, speaking at the handover ceremony, praised the PMC's dedication to excellence. “Panvel Municipal Corporation takes pride in offering the best services and amenities in the MMR region. With a strong focus on healthcare and emergency response, the corporation ensures high standards under the leadership of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale,” said Thakur.

Strengthened Firefighting Capabilities

Municipal Commissioner Chitale highlighted the PMC’s commitment to upgrading fire safety infrastructure. With the addition of New Panvel and Kalamboli fire stations, the corporation now operates three stations, each equipped with two fire engines. Recent recruitment efforts have brought 110 new firefighters into the department, who are undergoing specialized training to handle various emergencies, from high-rise rescues to water-based operations.

“To further enhance capabilities, we are planning to acquire advanced fire safety equipment tailored to the specific geographical needs of our area,” Chitale said.

Expanded Coverage and Preparedness

The transfer underscores PMC's strategic vision for an improved emergency response system. The new fire stations aim to provide faster and more efficient services, catering to the growing population and urban challenges in the region.

The ceremony began with an introduction by Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde and concluded with remarks from Assistant Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, marking a new chapter in PMC’s journey toward ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.