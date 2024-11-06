Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Man for Alleged Murder Over Family Insult

The Crime Branch Unit Two of the Navi Mumbai Police has arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man. The accused, identified as Shrikant Ramakbal Tiwari from Wavanje village in Panvel, was arrested in Mungra Badshahpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Tiwari admitted to killing the victim, Yakub Khan, due to perceived insults against his family.

Following the crime, Tiwari reportedly moved between various locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to evade capture. Police state that Khan’s body was discovered on November 2, 2024, within the Morbe village area, leading to a murder case registration under Section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Panvel Taluka Police Station. Khan had gone missing on October 26 after leaving home on his scooter, and a missing person report was filed the next day.

On October 29, Khan’s scooter was found abandoned in a farm pond near Morbe village, raising suspicions of foul play. In response, the Crime Branch formed two investigative teams. Through CCTV footage and technical analysis, they determined that Khan was last seen heading toward Morbe village with an unidentified man, who later returned alone on Khan’s scooter.

Further investigation identified the unknown man as Tiwari. Surveillance revealed that Tiwari had been moving across locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Police tracked him to his relatives' residence in Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where he was eventually apprehended. Tiwari initially resisted cooperation but later confessed at the Crime Branch Unit Two office on November 5, stating that he killed Khan in a fit of rage over repeated insults to his wife and father.

Tiwari was presented in Panvel Court, where he was remanded to police custody until November 11. Panvel Taluka Police Station will continue the investigation.