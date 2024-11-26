Navi Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Found Hanging on Parsik Hill Road in Belapur

A 22-year-old man, Aadesh Yogesh Ambire, from Darave Gaon in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, was found dead on Tuesday morning, hanging from a tree along Parsik Hill Road in Belapur.

Ambire, who had been reported missing for two days, was discovered by locals who immediately alerted the police. Police rushed to the scene and identified the deceased.

According to the police, Ambire was last seen two days ago, and his disappearance had caused concern among his family and friends. On Tuesday, his body was spotted on a tree on the road leading to Parsik Hill, a secluded area.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.