Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: No-Parking Zones Announced for 7th-Day Ganpati Visarjan These Areas; Check Details

Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has announced an advisory for the seventh day of Ganpati Visarjan (immersion) on Tuesday, September 2, to ensure smooth vehicular traffic during the Ganesh immersion processions. Several areas in Nerul and Koparkhairane have been declared no-parking zones to avoid congestion at the time of the procession. The Navi Mumbi Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirupati Kakade, issued the guidelines to ease vehicular traffic.

No-Parking Zones in Nerul on September 2

The Vaikunthvashi H.B.P. Sant Kondajibaba Dhere Marg in Sector 10 in Nerul has been declared a no-vehicular-parking zone from 4 pm on Tuesday (September 2, 2025) until 2 am on Wednesday (September 3, 2025). The area which will be covered from Manorama Tower and Sunshine Co-operative Housing Societies up to Arunoday and Shivshakti Co-operative Housing Societies. Several societies, such as Ekta, Sahayog, Panchshil, Trimurti, Arunoday, Sunshine, Shatkar, Jagruti, Shree Ganesh, and Shivshakti, fall along this route, according to the FPJ report.

On the seventh day of Ganpati immersion, several major mandalas held Ganesh processions, which resulted in congestion and jams on major roads. On normal days, vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, but the traffic department declared a no-parking zone due to the festival.

No-Parking Zones in Koparkhairane

No parking zones were also declared in Koparkhairane area at several places. from August 31, 2025, until 2 pm midnight, while on September 2, the seventh day, the restriction will again apply from 2 pm until midnight.

On September 6 (Saturday) on the last day of Ganpati immersion, no parking will be allowed from 12 pm until 6 am (September 7). The areas under restriction include Ganesh Darshan Co-operative Housing Society at Plots No. 233 and 234 in Sector 19A, Om Sai Kripa at Plots No. 20, 21, 36, and 37 in Sector 19A, Kashi Naam at Plots No. 32 and 33 in Sector 19A, Siroc Plaza at Plots No. 26, 27, and 28 in Sector 19A, and Namdev Smruti at Plot No. 249 in Sector 19A, as per FPJ.