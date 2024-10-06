Navi Mumbai: Wanted Criminal Rajan Bala Rathod Arrested With Heroin, Ganja on Panvel Highway

A man wanted for serious offences, including robbery and attempted murder, was arrested with heroin and ganja in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a narcotics team of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused, Rajan Bala Rathod (32), on Panvel highway on Friday, October 4.

The team seized 21 gm of heroin, 1 kg of ganja, and other paraphernalia worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused, a police official told news agency PTI. Rathod, a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, has seven registered cases to his name offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations in Mumbai, the official added.