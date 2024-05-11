Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: 77 Days Water Left As NMMC’s Morbe Dam at 35% Capacity

With the monsoon looming just a month away, Morbe Dam, vital for the city's water needs, is presently at 35.33% capacity, guaranteeing a sustainable water supply for the next 77 days. Presently, the dam's water level measures at 72.63 meters, marginally lower than the 72.81 meters recorded at this time last year. It's worth noting that the dam's maximum capacity is 88 meters.

The catchment area rainfall in 2023, totaling over 3770 mm, propelled the dam to a remarkable 97% capacity. Located in Khalapur, Raigad district, Morbe Dam has been pivotal, especially considering the district's average rainfall of 3400 mm over the past two years.

With a total storage capacity of 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM), Morbe Dam currently holds 67.45 MCM, equivalent to 35.33% of its total capacity. An official from Morbe Dam confirmed the water level at 72.63 meters, with a maximum capacity of 88 meters.

NMMC's daily water requirement stands at approximately 485 million liters (ML), with around 407.88 ML sourced from Morbe Dam. The rest is supplemented by Hetwane Dam and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Moreover, apart from catering to its own areas, NMMC also supplies water to CIDCO-administered areas along the pipeline route.

