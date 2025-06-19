Panvel Police Restrict Access to Dams and Waterfalls for Public Safety Amid Rising Monsoon Hazards

Panvel: With the onset of the monsoon and rising safety concerns, Panvel Taluka Police have issued a public advisory restricting tourist access to popular natural spots such as Gadeshwar Dam, Morbe Dam, Wardoli and Kundi waterfalls. Warning signboards have been installed across various riverbeds, dams, and hilly areas under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka Police Station, as directed by Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge.

District administration as well as police caution that sudden water surges—especially due to heavy rainfall in hilly regions like Matheran, Kharghar, Panvel—can pose life-threatening dangers. “In the past, a few drowning incidents have occurred due to unsuspecting visitors entering deceptively calm riverbeds with deep pits,” a senior police official from the Navi Mumbai police.

Tourists, particularly children, women, and those who cannot swim, are advised to stay out of the water. Moreover, since the Gadeshwar Dam provides drinking water to Panvel city, polluting the riverbed or dumping objects into it is strictly prohibited.

The use or possession of intoxicants such as drugs and alcohol is banned in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action under applicable laws.

Given the narrow roads and dense forest cover, visitors have also been urged not to obstruct traffic by parking vehicles along the roadside. Driving under the influence or at unsafe speeds will also invite legal action.

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Indian Civil Security Code), 2023, the following sites have been officially prohibited for tourist visits during the monsoon at Gadeshwar Dam, Wardoli Waterfall, Morbe Dam, Kundi Waterfall (near Arpita Farmhouse), Harigram riverbed, Dhodani riverbed, Chindhran and Mohodar riverbeds, Shantivan riverbed, and Machi-Prabal area.

Local residents and responsible citizens have been requested to report any violations by contacting Panvel Taluka Police Station at 9819679100 or by dialling 112.