Part of building in Navi Mumbai collapses



Part of the Jimmy Park building near the Shani Mandir in Nerul has collapsed in Navi Mumbai.. A part of the sixth floor of the building collapsed, causing a major crack in the building. No casualties were reported in the accident.

Four people were taken out safely

Upon learning of the accident, Nerul fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued the four trapped. The entire building has now been evacuated.

According to the information received about the accident, Jimmy Park building is located in Nerul, Sector 17.