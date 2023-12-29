Reckless Bike Rider Rams Police Inspector in Navi Mumbai, Sparks Outrage

Navi Mumbai: A reckless bike rider wreaked havoc in Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, colliding with Police Inspector Shankar Shinde in Airoli. The impact injured Shinde and fractured his right leg.

Inspector Shinde, from Rabale Police Station, was riding his motorcycle to Indravati Hospital on official duty. As he approached the junction near St. Xavier's School in Sector 8, a speeding bike rider rammed into his vehicle. Shinde suffered significant injuries in the accident, while the rider callously fled the scene instead of offering assistance.

A case has been registered at Rabale Police Station. Authorities are searching for the accused rider. This incident has sparked outrage among Navi Mumbai residents who are demanding a crackdown on reckless bike riders.

Citizens further highlighted the alarming issue of illegal night races on sports bikes along Palm Beach Road and demanded action.