Video: Panvel-Mahad bus burnt to ashes, 22 passengers rescued

The ST going to Mahad from Panvel bus stand met with a terrible accident. The vehicle caught fire due to an accident. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. The bus was carrying 22 to 23 passengers. The accident happened at 9.30 am. Upon receiving the information, two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. By then, however, the upper part of the vehicle was burnt to ashes.

The bus from Panvel was on its way to Mahad when it started climbing Karnala Bird Century. At that point, the driver stopped the vehicle, and the conductor immediately pulled the passengers out. At that time, there were 22 to 23 passengers in the bus. This bus full of passengers immediately took its luggage and emptied the vehicle. Meanwhile, a female passenger's bag remained in the bus, containing Rs 15,000. She lost Rs 15,000 in the accident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. At this time, two vehicles of Panvel Fire Brigade and CIDCO Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the burning bus. However, the bus was completely burnt to ashes.